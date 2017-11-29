Signs that you have shopping problem

Enjoying shopping is not a problem, as long as you can afford that spending.

People like to joke about "retail therapy," but the truth is some people truly cannot control their shopping habit or their spending.

Here are some red flags to watch out for:

If you lie about what you buy, that's a bad sign. Compulsive shoppers often lowball their spending to spouses or loved ones or hide what they've bought.

If you feel like you need to conceal your spending, that is a problem.

If your shopping habits are hurting your relationships, that is also a big red flag. A shopping addict is prone to building up debt, which can stress a marriage. Also, spouses may not know how to help them overcome it, which can lead to more arguments.

Shopping makes you feel good. If you get a rush from whipping out your credit card at the checkout, that's a sign of a problem.

If this sounds like you, it may be time for some expert help from a therapist, or you could try to replace the shopping habit with a less expensive one, like exercise, or cooking.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12