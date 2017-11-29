October sets new record at Richmond International Airport

Richmond International Airport has set a new record.

October was the busiest month the airport has had in the 90 years it has been open.

More than 342,000 people flew through RIC. That surpasses the previous record, set in August, by more than 22,000.

The airport attributes the growth to a stronger economy and favorable weather.

