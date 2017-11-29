Deputies issue holiday shopping warnings

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to share a Facebook post with family and friends, as we all start our holiday shopping.

Deputies are asking the public to only make purchases through reputable companies and beware of sales that sound too good to be true.

Make sure the padlock symbol or "https" is in the URL bar when shopping online, and beware of making purchases while on public Wi-Fi.

