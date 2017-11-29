Henrico Schools to hold strategic planning meeting

Henrico County Public Schools is looking to the future and wants you to join the conversation.

You are invited to a public meeting on Wednesday to help school leaders create a new strategic plan for the next seven years. Dr. Adolph Brown III is tonight's guest speaker.

Those who are familiar with Dr. Brown know everyone who attends is in a for a treat.

If you are interested, head to Hermitage High school at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

