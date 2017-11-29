Burger Bach opens new Carytown location

Burger Bach is opening its new Carytown location, just in time for lunch on Wednesday.

The New Zealand inspired, upscale burger restaurant is moving from its the Ellwood Thompson shopping center to about a block away at the corner of Cary and Nansemond streets.

Burger Bach recently earned a Richmond Times-Dispatch award after getting the most votes for best burger spot.

