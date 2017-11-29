Trailer stolen from church in Ladysmith

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a trailer that was stolen from a church.

Deputies say the trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 12 and 15 from Wright's United Methodist Church on Ladysmith Road. The trailer has permanent Virginia tags that read 755551TL.

Anyone who has any idea where the trailer may be or knows if someone stole it is urged to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

