Thieves steal credit cards, spend thousands at Chesterfield Target

Just in time for the holidays, some people in Central Virginia are out thousands of dollars.

Chesterfield police say thieves stole a number of credit cards and went on a shopping spree at the Midlothian Target, across from Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police say two men spent nearly $4,000 from those stolen credit cards at the Target on Saturday, Nov. 25. Surveillance photos captured the men who police say stole people's credit cards over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The first man is wearing a shirt with an army decal, a black jacket, black pants, and red sneakers. He is also sipping from a coffee cup.

The other man has a black hat, a black shirt, and jacket, as well as black-rimmed glasses.

So if you know anything about this incident, call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

