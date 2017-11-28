K-9 officer hailed as hero after apprehending armed suspect

A K-9 officer is being hailed as a hero, after Prince George County police say the dog saved them from what could have been a dangerous situation.

Police say 48-year-old Joseph Perkinson went on a drunken joy ride, driving in circles, fish-tailing through a yard, smashing trees and crashing into the front of a house. He then drove off - but came back later.

Prince George police tried to get Perkinson out of the truck, but he wouldn't comply. Officers then deployed K-9 officer Chace, who jumped through the driver's side window and bit Perkinson's arm. Officers stormed the truck and arrested Perkinson - and found he had a loaded pistol.

Perkinson is in jail on charges of felony property damage, DUI, obstruction of justice, and concealing a gun.

