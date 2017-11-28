Tenants at Richmond apartment go without water for over 14 hours

Richmond residents called 12 On Your Side after they went all day long without any running water at Mallard Green Apartments near the Richmond-Henrico line.

Within an hour after NBC12 asked management what was going on here, the rental office began distributing two gallons of water to every family being impacted.

What a headache living with no water creates.

"My son is nine years old. He's handicapped. I can't wash him. I can't bathe him. I can't do anything. I have to send him over to my brother's house, because we don't have any water,” said Raven Smith.

That's in the bathroom. In the kitchen, Smith barely has any water pressure. She says she called the utilities department.

"He was like ‘oh, we already have it on record. They're working on it.’ Click. They hung up in my face. That's why I called you guys," she added.

People who live at Mallard Green Apartments have their water service included in the rent.

"I have a child. It's no water, so we can take a shower. We can't cook. We can't do anything in the house,” another neighbor chimed in.

Everyone you ask, similar problem.

"I get off from work from doing 12 hours, get in the house, can't use the toilet, can't get nothing to eat and there's no water,” said Anthony Moore.

Residents say new management took over last month.

In a letter to tenants, management says, "we have several units designated for your convenience to serve as temporary usage....we apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

"I paid November's rent, and then they expect us to pay December in a couple of days and we don't have no water,” Smith said.

"It's a health hazard,” Moore added.

When the problem first happened, management told NBC12 they hoped the water would have been restored by Tuesday evening.

That didn't happen, so NBC12 paid a visit to the property.

Management now says they're hoping to have the water repaired between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12