Woman killed after vehicle crashes into tree

A Lancaster woman has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. on Route 201, south of Mary Ball Road. According to police, 73-year-old Nancy Chillton was driving on Rt. 201 when her vehicle veered left and off the road into a tree.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12