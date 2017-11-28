Double transplant recipient thanks his 'guardian angels'

It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.

His medication has been cut by two thirds and he no longer has to have monthly biopsies. Earl says he couldn’t have reached this happy milestone without the support of the home care team that has provided meals, help with prescriptions, bills, and benefits.

He’s paying it forward to two longtime friends who make him feel like family by generously giving their time and talents to help with his recovery.

