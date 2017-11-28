Henrico Fire crews respond to 'heavy smoke and flames' at home

Henrico Fire crews responded to a house fire in the far east end of the county on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the 7700 block of Harewood Lane around 6:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors.

Henrico Fire says they needed to bring water tankers to the rural location because there were no nearby fire hydrants.

One person was evacuated safely from the home; however, a dog has died. No one else was inside the home.

The fire was under control by 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

