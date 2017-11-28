Family needs 'reliable' wheelchair-accessible van for child after brain injury

Loved ones of a Chesterfield family reached out to NBC12 to help get a wheelchair-accessible van for their 11-year-old.

Charity Rose brings so much joy to her family. She's overcome obstacles in her young life, and her family says she is a miracle.

At just three years old, Charity suffered a traumatic brain injury when a car backed over her. Charity has been in a wheelchair ever since.

"We have to lift her out of this chair, then dad picks her up and puts her in the seat and straps her in," explained Kelly Rose, Charity's mother.

Rose says they have had two used, wheelchair-accessible vans over the years. The most recent one was from the late '80s, and after spending hundreds on repairs, it finally broke down for good.

"Trying to do the best we can for her, get her to her appointments, whatever we need to do," said Rose.

A friend gave them a van recently. It's not wheelchair-accessible, but they were making do - until they were side-swiped on the highway a few weeks ago, leaving the car with too much damage to safely drive their three daughters around in.

"We were relying on the rental from the insurance, but that goes back tomorrow. Once that goes back, we have nothing until this gets fixed," said Rose.

She says her siblings recently stepped in to help, hoping to raise money for a van that meets all of Charity's needs.

"It made me cry, because she needs something," said Rose.

Whether it is is to take Charity to appointments or just to play with her sisters in the park, Rose just wants her little girl to be safe and enjoy life like any other kid, without transportation being an obstacle.

"Just something reliable. I don't want much, just something reliable," said Rose.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12