Former youth softball coach gets 184-year sentence in sexual assault case

Cathy S. Rothgeb (Source: Central Virginia Regional Jail) Cathy S. Rothgeb (Source: Central Virginia Regional Jail)
SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) -

A former youth softball coach, arrested nearly three dozen charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County, was sentenced Monday to 184 years behind bars.

Cathy Rothgeb, 57, was found guilty in March in connection to incidents involving two former players she coached in the 1990s. Both victims were minors at the time.

Following indictments in Orange, a Spotsylvania grand jury handed down an additional 12 charges in the case: four counts of object sexual penetration, four counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile by a custodian.

The judge upheld the jury's recommendation of a 184-year sentence, saying that once Rothgeb started abusing these girls, she didn't stop, according to NBC29

Rothgeb plans to appeal the sentence.

