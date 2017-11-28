Former youth softball coach faces even more sexual assault charges

A former youth softball coach, arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County, now faces even more charges in Spotsylvania County.

After Cathy Rothgeb was indicted on charges in Orange County, she turned herself in. She faces seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

No a Spotsylvania grand jury is handing down 12 additional charges: four counts of object sexual penetration, four counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile by a custodian.

Both sets of charges stem from two female victims who accuse Rothgeb of sexual abuse when she worked as a volunteer softball coach in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The alleged abuse occurred over a 10-year period, and one of the victims was under the age of 13 when the abuse began.

If convicted, the charges could lead to "multiple mandatory life sentences," according to legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

