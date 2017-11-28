Henrico businessman battling cancer is still giving back

A Henrico business owner is battling cancer, but he is still making sure he's giving back.

Brett Ousterhout co-owns the Firehouse Subs in Innsbrook and is asking people to donate blood. The reason why he's asking: blood donations are helping him survive his battle with cancer.

He says if you give blood, he'll give you lunch!

The lunch break is always busy at this shop, and Ousterhout is here to help out, but he hasn't been able to work the front for several years.

"I was working more so behind the scenes, because my immune system has been so compromised," he said.

Ousterhout is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He thought he had beat the cancer, but just relapsed a couple of months ago.

"I will be moving forward with a bone marrow transplant, and that's actually going to happen in a couple of weeks."

Despite the setback, this man is giving back by asking people to donate blood. The reason is simple.

"The blood kept me alive, quite frankly," he said.

Ousterhout says people don't realize cancer patients need blood donations as much as victims of catastrophic events.

"I've been battling that for the past three years, and during that time, I've probably received about 50 units of blood," said Ousterhout.

Ousterhout is teaming up with Virginia Blood Services. People will need to donate at the center located at 4040 Cox Road, then they will get a voucher for a free sub.

"We figure on Giving Tuesday, what better day to launch that? And also, it's the season of giving, so what better gift to give then the gift of life," he said.

Michael Ross was the first person to receive the voucher and says his reason to sign up to donate blood is quite simple.

"There are a lot of tragedies that occur where they need blood, and I don't think they can ever have enough," says Ross.

The partnership between this Firehouse Subs and Virginia Blood Services will last through December.

