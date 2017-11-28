Google Assistant is secretly recording you

If you use your phone to ask for directions or answer questions, you need to read this!

That app you're using, may not only listen to you, it could be recording you.

Google Assistant is an app used by many people on their phones and browsers. The app lets you use your voice to ask for directions or search for things.

You activate it by saying, "Hey Google".

But now reports claim Google Assistant recorded users without their knowledge.

In one recording, a man was talking to someone and shared the alarm code to his house. Assistant not only recorded that code, but transcribed it!

Google says it only records and transcribes conversations after the device believes it hears, "OK, Google", or "Hey Google". But it looks like background conversations can trigger that feature.

If you use Google Assistant, the Google Home, Amazon's Echo or another virtual assistant, you need to know they're always listening to you, and could be recording you. If that worries you, click the "mute" button.

And there is a way to see everything Google's stored about you, from your online searches, to your locations, even those voice transcripts.

Here’s a link to a site that shows you how to see YOUR google activity.

