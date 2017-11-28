Google Assistant is secretly recording you

The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
One person was evacuated safely from the home. Crews do not believe there are any other people inside; however, a dog has died.More >>
It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.More >>
According to police, 73-year-old Nancy Chillton was driving on Rt. 201 when her vehicle veered left and off the road into a tree.More >>
William W. Brooks says his son, William Keith Brooks, moved from Moseley to Mechanicsville a year ago. Ever since then, the father's mail has been going to the son's home.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
