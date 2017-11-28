Capitol Square ornament features replica of fountain

The sixth Annual Capitol Square Ornament was released this week and features a replica of The Fountain at Monument Walk, which is located on the west end of Capitol Square.

The ornaments are $24 each and benefit the Virginia Capitol Foundation.

This year's ornament and the five previous ornaments are also available for sale online, by phone at 804-786-1010 and in the Capitol at the Lower Rotunda Information Desk, The Virginia Shop at the Capitol (Bank Street entrance), and the Bell Tower (by appointment only).

"Finished in 24k gold and made entirely in the USA, the Fountain ornament is presented in a gift box," according to the Virginia Capitol Foundation. "The ornament celebrates the fountain, which has adorned Capitol Square since 1852. The colorful ornament features the basin, the more recently acquired fountain from the Morven Park estates in Loudoun County, and the roses that line the cast-iron fence."

