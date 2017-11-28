No injuries reported in Henrico house fire

Crews were able to get a house fire under control in Henrico on Tuesday morning in only 15 minutes.

Firefighters arrived to the two-story home in the 1900 block of Bridgewater Drive four minutes after the call came in at 10:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke on the first floor.

The fire was marked under control before 11 a.m.

Fire officials say a woman inside noticed fire in a utility room and closed the door, which helped contain the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

