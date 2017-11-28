Vets volunteer surgery after dog, entire family impacted by severe crash

Several animal doctors across Central Virginia are giving a severely injured dog a second chance after the pet and its entire family suffered a horrific car crash. (Source: Joshua Martin)

The family, including their pet French bulldog Griffen, crashed their van near Manassas during the Thanksgiving holiday. The van hyd roplaned and collided into multiple trees, said Dr. Kim Eaton with Disputanta Animal Hospital.

Eaton initially cared for Griffen when he was admitted after the accident.

The mother of the family suffered a fractured eye socket and broken shoulder and rib bones. The oldest son had a concussion and two broken vertebrae. The 3-year-old daughter left with a broken femur, several skull fractures and a concussion.

The father and youngest son were able to walk away with minor injuries.

However, Griffen experienced the worst impact, as he was crated in the back of the van. Rescue workers had to cut Griffen’s crate away from his body. The dog suffered a broken spine, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to use his hind legs, according to Eaton.

Eaton provided as much free care as she could for Griffen, helping with immediate treatment, inflammation and administering pain medicine.

On Tuesday, two doctors at Bush Veterinary Neurology Service in Henrico performed an intensive spinal surgery on Griffen. Dogwood Veterinary Emergency and Specialty in Richmond will care for Griffen after his operation. Both animal hospitals are waving as many fees as possible.

The family will only be responsible for a few thousand dollars of unavoidable at-cost expenses, like expensive plates for Griffen’s spine. The operation would usually cost at least $14,000, according to Bush Veterinary Neurology Service.

Eaton started a GoFundMe page - titled "Please help Griffen live" - to help raise funds for the dog's medical procedures.

The family has been released from the hospital, one-by-one, after undergoing surgery. However, the 3-year-old daughter remains in the hospital. Eaton says that the family’s car insurance is unable to cover costs because it had lapsed two weeks prior to the accident.

"My heart breaks for (Griffen) as he is very sweet, but yet so scared. The way he looks into my eyes is unexplainable. It just seems so unfair that this has happened to them all. I am trying to help raise the funds to provide him with the care and treatment that he needs,” wrote Dr. Eaton in the fundraiser’s post.

