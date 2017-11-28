Trooper's family gets VIP treatment at Tennessee football game

The Bates family got a VIP treatment at the University of Tennessee. (Source: Virginia State Police Assoc.)

The family of Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates - who died in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville in August - was given a VIP treatment this past weekend at the University of Tennessee.

Bates was an alumnus of the school and a huge Volunteers football fan.

The Virginia State Police Association posted to Facebook this week that Bates family received football jerseys, a private tour of the entire football facility and an up-close view of the football game.

"As a current UT parent myself let me say I can see why 'Rocky Top' was such an important part of Berke’s life and this weekend is just another example of the class act the University of Tennessee is in everything they do," said VSP Association President D.J. Smith in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12