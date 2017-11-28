K-9 helps police arrest man suspected of ramming into home, DUI

The Prince George County Police Department says a K-9 helped arrest a man suspected of driving drunk and ramming his pickup truck into a home on Monday.

Police say 48-year-old Joseph E. Perkinson, of Sussex, circled a home 18000 block of Loving Union Road in his truck, hit trees, a fence, a well cover and then the front of an occupied home.

After Perkinson did not comply with officers' commands, an officer released his patrol K-9, which entered the truck's window and provided officers an opportunity to make an arrest.

A loaded pistol was found inside the truck next to the driver.

Police say Perkinson received bite wounds on his left arm, but no other injuries were reported.

Perkinson has been charged with destruction of property, concealed weapon, DUI and obstruction of justice.

"Without the heroic efforts of K-9 Chace, the outcome of this situation very likely would have been more consequential." the Prince George Police Department said.

