Richmond man wanted in double homicide arrested in NC

The Richmond man suspected of killing two people in Shockoe Bottom in October was arrested Monday in North Carolina.

Police say 40-year-old Dominique D. Brockenbrough shot and killed 29-year-old Deonte M. Bullock and 25-year-old Oscar W. Lewis II early Oct. 8 in the 1700 block of East Main Street.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Bullock was transported to a local hospital where he died the next afternoon.

Brockenbrough was arrested by the Vance County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force this week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He will be extradited back to Virginia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

