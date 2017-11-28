Boy who loves superheroes battles rare cancer

Jaydn Zach recently had a second round of chemo and radiation. (Source: Family photo)

A 5-year-old Chesterfield boy, who is a big fan of superheroes, is battling a form of cancer that impacts only 325 toddlers nationwide each year.

Jaydn Zach has embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of tumor that starts in muscle tissue and grows into the skeletal muscles.

He's had a port access valve implanted on his chest for chemotherapy.

"When he got the port in his heart, I told him he's Iron Man," his father Sean Zach said. "When we go to the hospital we say we're here to fix your arc reactor - that’s where the cancer is behind.”

About 3 percent of all childhood cancers are rhabdomyosarcoma. This particular type that Jaydn has tends to develop in the head and neck area, or in the genital and urinary tracts, according to the American Cancer Society.

Jaydn, who was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma in June, recently wrapped his his second round of chemotherapy and radiation after the cancer spread. The family is awaiting scan results to see how he's responding to treatment.

