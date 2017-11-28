Students paint cleats with anti-bullying message for NY Giants player

The New York Giants-Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday will feature some artwork from Central Virginia aimed to help fight bullying.

Students from Louisa Public Schools teamed up this week to paint the cleats of defensive end Kerry Wynn, a Louisa County High School grad.

The cleats are part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats," which allows players to support a charity of their choice.

Wynn surprised students at an anti-bullying pep rally last month and gave cleats to the students to paint. He promised to wear them during the Dec. 3 game.

