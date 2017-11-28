Woman wakes up to stranger in room near VCU

The VCU Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning after a woman woke up to a stranger in her room.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Marshall Street.

The woman says a noise woke her up and then saw the man. She then yelled and the man ran out of the residence.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s. He was wearing a black hat, black hoodie and white shoes.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation.

