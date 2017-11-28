Students come face-to-face with intruder, credit cat for warning them

Terrifying moments for a VCU student, who woke up to find a strange man standing in her bedroom.

The VCU Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning. Police say the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Marshall Street.

Jenny Nonn lives in the apartment with her VCU lacrosse teammates. She says it was just before 4 a.m. when she realized something was wrong.

“My heart was pounding out of my chest. I seriously could hear my heartbeat,” said Nonn.

She credits her cat Kahlua for rousing her, and alerting her to the danger lurking outside the door.

“She was growling,” said Nonn. “The scariest part was when she looked around the corner and backed away, and I was like 'there is somebody right there.’”

Nonn got out of bed, and grabbed her flashlight. Moments later she was face-to-face with the uninvited guest walking down her hallway.

“I was scared because I didn't know what their intentions were,” she said.

So Nonn started screaming.

“’Who are you?’ I was like 'why are you in here,” she said.

The intruder ran out of the house, and down an alley. Nonn woke up her roommates and called the police.

They women admit they may have left their door unlocked. They know they are lucky they're all okay, and say they’ve learned an important lesson

“Not to be too relaxed, because I think that was our problem. We were too relaxed with maybe leaving the door open for one of our friends to come in,” said Nonn’s roommate Sofia Emond.

Most of all, Nonn thanks her feline for saving the day.

“She's like a little hero. I honestly wouldn't have reacted the way I did if it wasn't for her,” said Nonn.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s. He was wearing a black hat, black hoodie and white shoes.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12