Man arrested after crash that caused Henrico elementary school power outage

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Pemberton Elementary was closed Tuesday after a crash knocked out power to the school.

Dominion Energy crews responded just before 6 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pole and knocked down lines.

Police arrested 21-year-old Bhim Karki for crashing a stolen car into the power pole at Pemberton and Quioccasin Road. Police say Karki was "under the influence" and walking away from the scene when they nabbed him.

Dominion crews worked all day to restore power to the school. Classes resume at Pemberton Elementary Wednesday.

