Henrico elementary school closed due to power outage

The Richmond man suspected of killing two people in Shockoe Bottom in October was arrested Monday in North Carolina.More >>
The Richmond man suspected of killing two people in Shockoe Bottom in October was arrested Monday in North Carolina.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
A 5-year-old Chesterfield boy, who is a big fan of superheroes, is battling a form of cancer that impacts only 325 toddlers nationwide each year.More >>
A 5-year-old Chesterfield boy, who is a big fan of superheroes, is battling a form of cancer that impacts only 325 toddlers nationwide each year.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Students from Louisa Public Schools teamed up this week to paint the cleats of defensive end Kerry Wynn, a Louisa County High School grad.More >>
Students from Louisa Public Schools teamed up this week to paint the cleats of defensive end Kerry Wynn, a Louisa County High School grad.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>