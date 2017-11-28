Henrico elementary school closed due to power outage

Pemberton Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene, which happened just before 6 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pole and knocked down lines. Power is expected to be out at the school throughout the day.

The Henrico Police Department says traffic will be impacted on Pemberton from Quioccasin Road to Three Chopt Road and urges drivers to use Gaskins or Parham roads as an alternate route.

NEW: Pemberton Elementary School will be CLOSED today, Tuesday, Nov. 28, because of the power outage resulting from a vehicle accident. Pemberton is the only school being impacted. pic.twitter.com/yc9K5IiNKH — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) November 28, 2017

