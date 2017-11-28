Tractor-trailer truck carrying frozen chicken overturns on I-295 ramp

A tractor-trailer truck carrying frozen chicken overturned Tuesday morning on a I-295 exit ramp.

Police say the driver, who received minor injuries, was ticketed for reckless driving. He was wearing his seat belt.

There are no signs of speeding or alcohol involved.

The ramp at the Charles City exit is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday for cleanup.

VDOT urges drivers to use the cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to access eastbound Route 5, starting with Exit 22B to Route 5 west, then taking the ramps to I-295 south and then to Route 5 east.

