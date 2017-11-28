Blood donors can get free food, gas on Giving Tuesday

As part of Giving Tuesday, Virginia Blood Services is launching two programs to give donors free food and gas.

VBS is partnering with Richmond firefighter Brett Osterhout, who recently survived a battle with leukemia and is owner of Firehouse Subs sandwich shop in Glen Allen.

Anyone who donates blood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 4028-K Cox Road will get a voucher for a free sub at Osterhout's Firehouse at the Shoppes of Innsbrook.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Haley Buick GMC at 9831 Midlothian Turnpike is inviting customers to drive in a new 2018 GMC Terrain to the VBS Arboretum Donor Center, where blood donors will get a $10 gas card.

RELATED GIVING TUESDAY STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12