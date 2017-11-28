Blood donors can get free food, gas on Giving Tuesday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Blood donors can get free food, gas on Giving Tuesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

As part of Giving Tuesday, Virginia Blood Services is launching two programs to give donors free food and gas. 

VBS is partnering with Richmond firefighter Brett Osterhout, who recently survived a battle with leukemia and is owner of Firehouse Subs sandwich shop in Glen Allen. 

Anyone who donates blood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 4028-K Cox Road will get a voucher for a free sub at Osterhout's Firehouse at the Shoppes of Innsbrook. 

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Haley Buick GMC at 9831 Midlothian Turnpike is inviting customers to drive in a new 2018 GMC Terrain to the VBS Arboretum Donor Center, where blood donors will get a $10 gas card. 

