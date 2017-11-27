TRAFFIC ALERT: General Assembly move to close part of Bank St.

The Department of Public Works says part of Bank Street will be closed starting Friday because of the General Assembly move to the Pocahontas Building.

The road will be closed starting Friday, Dec. 1 between 9th and 14th streets. It will stay closed until April 30.

The General Assembly gave DGS and Capitol Police control of the street because the move is expected to create "a substantial amount of pedestrian traffic between [the Pocahontas Building] and the Capitol Extension entrance."

