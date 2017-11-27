Friend remembers woman killed on Thanksgiving as fun, adventurous

A 5-year-old Chesterfield boy, who is a big fan of superheroes, is battling a form of cancer that impacts only 325 toddlers nationwide each year.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>
A friend of Candice Kunze, one of the victims in a Chester triple homicide on Thanksgiving, says Kunze was a fun, adventurous and wonderful person.More >>
Court documents show Christopher Gattis has had past run-ins with police. In 2010, he was charged with public intoxication, but the charge was waived. Then in 2012, he was charged with assault and battery.More >>
Police say 35-year-old Javon Woodson was heading north on Jeff Davis Highway when his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer.More >>
