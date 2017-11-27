Friend remembers woman killed on Thanksgiving as fun, adventurous

A friend of Candice Kunze, one of the victims in a triple homicide on Thanksgiving in Chester, says Kunze was a fun, adventurous and wonderful person.

Kunze was allegedly killed by her stepfather Christopher Gattis, along with her mother Jeanett Gattis and her boyfriend Andrew Buthorn.

Asha Easton has been friends with Kunze for the last ten years. Easton says they met on a study abroad program called The ScholarShip hosted by Royal Caribbean. The program website says it's a four-month semester at sea, where hundreds of students from around the world have an intercultural learning experience, studying and traveling around the world.

Easton now lives in Paris, but she says Kunze and others in the group with her stayed in touch and had a reunion in Croatia this summer.

"She was someone who was very outgoing, very vivacious. She was funny and kind and she was one of those kind of people that's really present with their friends. She was a very wonderful person. And she was very fun, she loved to travel and she was very adventurous," said Easton of Kunze.

According to Kunze's Facebook page, Kunze had worked as a physical therapist in several cities on the west coast.

Easton says she never met Kunze's boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, but says Kunze told her about him at their reunion and said she loved him very much.

Easton did not want to comment on Kunze's family, but she says she started an online fundraiser for Kunze's brother Adam and to help cover funeral costs.

A celebration of life for Candy Kunze and her mother Jeanett Gattis will be held Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church.

