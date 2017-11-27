Richmond ties for 10th most sinful city in America

Richmond is one of the Top 10 Most Sinful Cities in America, tied with New Orleans.

This comes after a study from WalletHub, which set out to "identify the darkest corners of America."

So what pushed Richmond so high up the list? Well...maybe ranking #1 in the "lust" category hurt us a bit.

That category is scored based on:

Potential Cheaters (Weighted double in category), measured by the number of Ashley Madison users per capita.

Adult Entertainment Establishments per capita

Teen Birth Rate - number of births per 1,000 female residents aged 15 to 19

"Most Active Tinder Users" ranking

Las Vegas ranked #1 on the list, followed by Orlando, FL and Miami, FL.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12