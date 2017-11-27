GRTC to honor Rosa Parks on all city buses

GRTC will honor Rosa Parks on the anniversary of her defiant act on a Montgomery bus.

Sixty-three years ago, on Dec. 1, 1955, Parks helped change the course of history by refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. She was arrested and fined.

In response to the refusal, a year-long bus boycott began. It ended when the Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public transportation was illegal.

On Friday, Dec. 1, GRTC will honor the day by reserving the first seat on every GRTC bus in Parks’ honor with a commemorative sign.

Bus operators will also keep headlines on during the day to “represent her light” on top of electronic signs rotating with a special message.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12