Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor-trailer on Jeff Davis Hwy

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Jeff Davis Highway.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection with Station Road, just south of Chippenham Parkway.

Police say 35-year-old Javon Woodson was heading north on Jeff Davis Highway when his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was turning left from the southbound lanes onto Station Road.

Woodson was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12