3 suspects wanted in 7-Eleven robbery in Carytown

The suspects entered the store just after 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for three people who robbed a 7-Eleven in Carytown on Thanksgiving.

Police say the three men entered the store in the 3300 block of West Cary Street at 6:10 a.m. One of the suspects had a firearm. All three took money and items from the store.

The suspects fled on foot and were last seen heading into an alleyway.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: A male in his early-20s. He was wearing a navy jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes. He was holding a weapon.

Suspect 2: A male in his early-20s. He was wearing a white mask over his face, a black sweatshirt with a red hood, gray gloves, and black pants.

Suspect 3: A male in his early-20s. He was last seen wearing a light blue mask over his face, a black sweatshirt with a hood, gray gloves, and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

