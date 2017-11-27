High school football state semifinal schedule released

The VHSL released the game times for the high school football state semifinals this Saturday:More >>
Wilton Speight announced Sunday that he will transfer out of Michigan for his fifth and final year of eligibility.More >>
Grant Golden impressed Georgetown coach - and legendary big man - Patrick Ewing Saturday night.More >>
The Georgetown Hoyas - led by new head coach, Patrick Ewing - topped the Spiders Saturday night at the Robins Center.More >>
Both Hopewell and Essex won region championships Saturday and will play in the state semifinals next weekend.More >>
