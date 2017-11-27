High school football state semifinal schedule released - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football state semifinal schedule released

The VHSL released the game times for the high school football state semifinals this Saturday:

Class 5

Nansemond River at Highland Springs - 4:00

Class 4

Lafayette at Louisa - 2:00

Class 3

James Monroe at Hopewell - 1:30

Class 1

Riverheads vs. Essex - Time and location TBA

