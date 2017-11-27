Railroad crossing repair to close Hopewell road through Friday

Construction on a railroad crossing in Hopewell will close a portion of Winston Church Drive until Friday.

Starting Tuesday, crews will replace the entire CSX rail and road crossing deck on the road, just northeast of the intersection with Arlington Road. The work will close the road from Arlington to Palm Street.

Pothole problem plagues Hopewell railroad crossing

All traffic will be redirected through message boards around the work zone. However, local traffic will continue to have access to all neighborhood streets.

The detour is expected to last until 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

To see all real-time traffic conditions, download the NBC12 news app!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12