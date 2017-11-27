Mayor Stoney launches team to implement 'organizational change'

Six months after a VCU review said there was "excessive bureaucracy" at City Hall, Mayor Levar Stoney has announced plans to create a Performance Management and Change unit.

This new unit will work with the chief administrative officer to "implement organizational change and to monitor timely execution of policy priorities throughout city government," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

Stoney says Senior Policy Adviser Dr. Thad Williamson will work directly with Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn "to incubate and launch the Performance Management and Change unit."

"I am committed to building a culture of success and service in City Hall, and to making this an organization in which employees are proud to serve. That means doing the little things well, but it also means improving policies and reforming outdated practices. This report provides that road map," said Stoney of a 25-page report called "Realizing One Richmond: A Roadmap for Organizational Change."

In May, Stoney said there were "substantial challenges" to improve Richmond.

"Moving forward, our goal with this report is not to re-litigate the past and point fingers," Stoney said then. "It's about the fix."

Since that report, the mayor has visited city agencies to listen to employees. He's also created a team to help produce plans on how to improve communications and processes.

"The next step now is institutionalizing change. Our new Performance Management and Change unit will help make sure that good ideas get translated into concrete action," said Stoney.

