Fox tests positive for rabies in Henrico

The Henrico Animal Protection Office confirmed the county's seven rabies case of the year after a fox chased a cat off a porch last week.

The fox was located under a shed in the 200 block of North Holly Avenue on Nov. 23 and was acting "strangely."

It was euthanized and then tested for rabies.

The cat was not injured, and no one was exposed to the fox.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12