Richmond Schools looking to hire nurses

Richmond Public Schools is hoping to fill several school nurse positions.

In a flyer, the district says it's "seeking highly energetic with a valid Virginia Registered Nursing License." A Bachelor of Science in Nursing is preferred.

Job duties include assisting nursing coordinator and school health education committee, providing emergency services to sick and injured students, as well as providing health counseling.

See full job description and apply online here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12