One man injured in shooting; police have no suspects

Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue around 10:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim is not cooperating, so there are currently no suspects.

