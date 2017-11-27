Thieves target multiple vehicles in Scott's Addition

Police are searching for the suspects who broke into four vehicles in the Scott's Addition area of Richmond earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers says late Saturday, Nov. 18 and early Sunday, Nov. 19, four vehicles parked within a two-block radius were targeted.

The vehicles were in the 1300 block of Mactavish Avenue, 3400 block of West Leigh Street and the 1400 block of Roseneath Road.

In all of the vehicles, the windows were broken and several items - including cash and firearms - were stolen.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 and the P3 app.

