Man suspected of stealing donation jar from Chesterfield Walmart

This man is suspected of stealing a donation jar from Walmart. (Source: Crime Solvers)

A man suspected of stealing a donation jar meant for the Children's Hospital of Richmond remains on the run.

Crime Solvers says a man stole the jar from the Walmart at 5700 Hopkins Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man who walked straight to a table in the center of the store, took the jar and walked out. He left in a burgundy or maroon sedan.

The suspect was a black man who appeared to be in his 20s. He had facial hair on his chin, and wore brown boots, blue denim jeans, a dark-colored, three-quarter-length coat and a tan hat.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-8000, visit crimesolvers.net or use the P3 app.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12