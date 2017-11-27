Family adds holiday lights tribute to fallen Virginia State Police personnel

The displays are at a home in Glen Allen. (Source: Virginia State Police)

A Glen Allen family has used part of their holiday display to remember Lt. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, who died in August in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville.

The Virginia State Police thanked the Thompson family for the display in a Facebook post last week.

The display can been seen at the Thompson family home on Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen. The family has decorated their house with tens of thousands of lights since 1999.

