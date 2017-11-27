Friends run 50 miles to help fight childhood cancer - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friends run 50 miles to help fight childhood cancer

Pat Kearney and Dave Robinson cross their finish line Sunday night. (Source: NBC12) Pat Kearney and Dave Robinson cross their finish line Sunday night. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two childhood friends spent 12 hours of their weekend running 50 miles for a cause very close to their hearts. 

Pat Kearney and his friend, Dave Robinson, organized a run on Sunday to run dozens of miles to raise money for Connor's Heroes, a Central Virginia-based nonprofit that helps children with cancer. 

Kearney's teenage sister Becca died in 2009 from leukemia. 

"We've seen enough pain and suffering to motivate us for a lifetime," the friends said on their fundraising page. "What's 50 miles in the grand scheme of things?"

The friends started their journey around 7 a.m. Sunday and finished about 12 hours later. They're trying to raise $15,000 for Connor's Heroes. 

