Friends run 50 miles to help fight childhood cancer

Two childhood friends spent 12 hours of their weekend running 50 miles for a cause very close to their hearts.

Pat Kearney and his friend, Dave Robinson, organized a run on Sunday to run dozens of miles to raise money for Connor's Heroes, a Central Virginia-based nonprofit that helps children with cancer.

Kearney's teenage sister Becca died in 2009 from leukemia.

"We've seen enough pain and suffering to motivate us for a lifetime," the friends said on their fundraising page. "What's 50 miles in the grand scheme of things?"

The friends started their journey around 7 a.m. Sunday and finished about 12 hours later. They're trying to raise $15,000 for Connor's Heroes.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12