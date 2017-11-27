Man runs from Henrico officer; both hit by vehicle

A possible homeless man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Staples Mill Road on Monday morning. A Henrico officer was also struck and received minor injuries.

A call in just before 6 a.m. for a disorderly man who is believed to be homeless. When officers arrived, they found the man in the median.

When police started talking to him, he took off running.

The man got sideswiped by a vehicle traveling eastbound, but he kept running.

He then continued to run across the road with an officer chasing him.

Another car then hit the man and the police officer. The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The officer was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Neither driver will be charged in the incident.

