Apps make it easy to donate on Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a day when the focus shifts from shopping to sharing.

If your budget is tight, there are still ways to donate a few dollars thanks to apps.

The Instead App helps you make micro-donations - $3 to $5 at a time - to the charity of your choice.

It also shows you how making different choices - such as skipping that coffee run - can help provide clean water or other necessities for someone else.

Another fun app is Donate A Photo, from Johnson and Johnson. When you share one of your photos using the app, the company donates $1 to a cause you choose. You can donate a photo every day, if you want, and Johnson and Johnson promises they'll never be used for commercial purposes.

If you're a runner, cyclist, or you love to take long walks with your dog, the Charity Miles app is a good one to check out. For every mile you run or walk, Charity Miles kicks in 25 cents to a charity you choose. If you cycle, it's 10 cents per mile.

On Giving Tuesday, be sure to never click on a link an email unless you're sure it's legit. Always make sure to check out charities using the BBB's Wise Giving Alliance website or Charity Navigator.

