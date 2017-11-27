Police: Off-duty officer shoots, kills teen during attempted robbery

The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the shopping center at 4211 Beulah Road where two groups met to discuss the sale of a gaming system. An Xbox with a bullet next to it was spotted by NBC12 crews on the scene.

The Chesterfield Police Department says one of the people was an off-duty Richmond police officer. During the transaction, a teen displayed a gun, which led to a exchange of gunfire between the off-duty officer and teen.

"The off-duty Richmond Officer was shot during the exchange of gun fire and was treated and released from a local hospital," the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release. "The male juvenile suspect was shot and died at the scene."

The officer's name and the teen's ID have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

